Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Udinese

In a couple of hours, the 2022-23 season will be a thing of the past. It will be over for good. Many folks will be happy about that — and that’s for good reason.

But there’s still 90 minutes to go out and play.

Tonight is the 38th and final game for Juventus in what has been an absolutely tumultuous season for just about every angle you look at it. Despite all of that off-field drama, on-field drama, technical area drama, Juventus has something to play for tonight — a top six finish and a spot in the Europa League. For now, while we await a sporting punishment from UEFA, Juve can finish in fifth or sixth depending on what happens with Atalanta and Roma, who will be playing at the same time as things kick off at the Friuli.

So, what’s next?

What’s left in the tank, if anything, for the final game of the season?

After the last couple of outings, who really knows the answer to the question. It will easier to say “nothing” compared to “something,” and that’s not really a difficult kind of call to make, either. So maybe Juve can surprise us and show the team from the losses to Empoli and Milan are a thing of the past.

No matter what, though, this is the last go-round for the 2022-23 season. It’s the last game in a Juventus jersey for probably more than a couple players who will step onto the field in bianconero tonight. It might even be the last game as Juventus manager for Max Allegri.

A summer of complete uncertainty but incredible importance is on the horizon. There’s just one last game to play before we get there.

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Where: Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 9 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 3 p.m. Eastern time, 12 p.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-4-1-2? 4-3-3?): Szczesny; Gatti, Bonucci, Danilo; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Miretti; Chiesa, Milik.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Alex Sandro, Rugani, Barbieri, Riccio, Paredes, Sersanti, Kean, Di Maria, Iling-Junior.

Udinese starting XI (3-5-2): Silvestri; Abankwah, Perez, Guessand; Pereyra, Samardzic, Walace, Lovric, Udogie; Thauvin, Beto.

Udinese bench: Padelli, Piana, Arslan, Buta, Nestorovski, Semedo, Cocetta, Centis, Russo, Bassi, Castagnaviz.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 5 (United Kingdom); Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); BTSport.com, BT Sport app (United Kingdom); DAZN, Sky Go Italia, NOW TV (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter.