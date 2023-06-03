Juventus Women looks to end season on high note vs. Roma in Coppa Italia final

In the six-year history of Juventus Women, there’s been a so many trophies won that it’s sometimes hard to keep count. So many, people. So, so many. And it was the kind of haul of silverware that didn’t appear to have an end because the team was so domestically dominant that things were set up quite nicely for the future.

But just a year after Juve won their fifth straight Serie A Femminile title, they have yet to celebrate another trophy coming their way. The Scudetto streak is over thanks to Roma’s equally dominant performance over the 2022-23 season. The Supercoppa was also lifted by Roma back in November.

@montemurrojoe: It's a final, it's something else. The team has trained very well in recent weeks, I feel the attitude is right. We are ready, the pressure is a privilege for us.#JuveRoma — Juventus Women (@JuventusFCWomen) June 3, 2023

That leaves won last trophy to try and win this season.

The last game on the Serie A Femminile schedule is on deck for this Sunday afternoon in Salerno. And just like it was last weekend to conclude the 2022-23 season, it will be Juventus Women and Roma facing off against each other, as the top two teams in the league by a comfortable margin will vie for the final piece of hardware to win in the Coppa Italia Femminile final. Because of the new-look schedule that was implemented last summer, this will be the sixth (!!) time Juve and Roma have played each other this season.

Despite all of Roma’s dominance this season — and it’s been truly impressive considering what they have been able to build the last couple of years — Juventus have beaten the newly-crowned champions in three of the previous five meetings, including a 5-2 win just last weekend.

That Roma team, however, was heavily rotated thanks to the Scudetto already being clinched and the Coppa Italia final still remaining on the schedule a week from last Sunday.

(But, at the same time, Juventus’ starting lineup also saw a decent amount of rotation, so it’s not like it was fully second string against first string, right? So there’s that, I guess!)

Seeing the Juve women end this season on a high note is something that would obviously be nice to see based on the fact that they would add another piece of silverware, but also for the fact of there would be some good vibes into a summer where there are some question marks. It would also prevent Roma from winning the domestic treble — which, while quite the accomplishment, isn’t exactly something you want to see happen at your expense.

While this season has seen Joe Montemurro’s side have success against the best team in Italy during the 2022-23 campaign, it’s also fair to say that this season has been one for the Bianconere where it’s been opportunities lost more than opportunities gained. They dropped points to teams they shouldn’t have. They’ve allowed nearly three times as many goals this season as they did last season — 35 goals in 26 games in 2022-23 compared to 14 goals in 22 games in 2021-22.

At least some of those inconsistencies can be put aside if Juve’s able to beat Roma for a fourth time this season. (Even typing that is just crazy to think about.)

Much of the squad will be rested after Montemurro played only a handful of his starters — most notably Cristiana Girelli, Arianna Caruso, Cecilia Salvai and Martina Lenzini. Some of Juve’s most important players, like Lisa Boattin and Lineth Beerensteyn, didn’t even step onto the field against Roma. They’re rested and healthy for the final 90-something minutes of the season.

Combine all of these factors and just how competitive these two teams have been when facing each other the last couple of years, those in attendance at the Arechi Stadium could be in store for a cup final worthy of the occasion.

What would be even better? The good version of Juventus Women shows up just like when they beat Roma in last season’s Coppa Italia final. They do that, and it’s another trophy added to the hefty collection that they have put together over their first six seasons of existence.