Timothy Weah undergoes medical ahead of Juventus move

With the January transfer window being a very quiet one for very obvious reasons, it’s been quite a while since Juventus supporters have even had a chance to hunker down outside of J Medical and greet the club’s newest soon-to-be signing.

For the first time since the summer of 2022, they were back outside of Juve’s infamous medical establishment Thursday morning to welcome Juve’s first new arrival of this summer mercato.

For the second time in the last three summers, Juventus is on the brink of signing a member of the United States men’s national team. While Weston McKennie’s future is very much uncertain at this point, his New York-born teammate (and owner of quite a famous last name), Timothy Weah, is just beginning his adventure in Turin. After landing in Turin with his family in tow, Weah is set to complete his reported €12 million move to Juventus and put pen to paper on a contract through 2028 worth €2 million net a season.

#Juventus: visite mediche in corso per #Weah // Weah has arrived at the J Medical centre to complete his medical ahead of his move to Juventus ⚪️⚫️ @Goalitalia @Goal pic.twitter.com/kL2zVYhmyg — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) June 29, 2023

The 23-year-old Weah, who made his senior level debut at Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Celtic and later Lille in 2019, arrives at Juventus coming off a season in Ligue 1 in which he played mostly in defense despite his attacking background. Almost all of Weah’s 29 league appearances came at the fullback or wingback position, lending to the thought that the young American wide man is being signed as a direct replacement for Juan Cuadrado, whose contract expires at the end of the month and is not expected to return.

Just where Weah fits in exactly remains to be seen. But, if his performances with the USMNT is any indication, Juve are getting a player who is very much feeling good about things as he makes the jump to Serie A.

Weah will be Juventus’ second signing this summer after they made Arek Milik’s loan deal a permanent one after spending last season with the Bianconeri. The deal is expected to be finalized and announced between now and the weekend when the new fiscal year begins on July 1.