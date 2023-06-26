The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 155: Juve go for Tim Weah, Adrien Rabiot may be sticking around

The month of June is coming to an end in a matter of days.

So, what does that mean? The construction of Juventus’ roster for next season will only continue to happen, continue to see transfer rumors come from every direction and with a bit of skepticism no matter what and continue to remind us of just what kind of financial hardships the club is currently under.

But there is still being business done. And as of yet, there’s more incoming than outgoing — which, in a way, is both good and bad depending on what player we’re talking about.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Max Allegri appears set to turn down even MORE money from the Saudis. Like, A LOT of money from the Saudis. The kind of €30 million a season kind of money.

Actual transfer happenings: Juventus are closing in on a deal for Lille and USMNT wide man Timothy Weah, who will arrive in Turin for a price of around €12 million.

More transfer happenings: Juventus could see one of their best players from the 2022-23 season, midfielder Adrien Rabiot, stay around a little while longer. It was reported that they are to have the best contract offer on the table — a one-year deal worth €7 million net — after it was widely expected the Frenchman was going to leave on a free transfer this season.

A tangent of sorts: This whole Saudi thing is nuts, right?

(Yeah, it’s pretty nuts no matter who they end up signing.)

Arek Milik is now officially a Juventus player after he was signed outright from Marseille.

Twitter questions — including a couple about Juventus’ potential midfield and howe we got into rooting for this club in the first place.

You can listen to Episode 155 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your favorite podcasting platform as well as below:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks to drop every Monday afternoon/evening for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please subscribe to the show and give us a nice rating and review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.