The Saudis have reportedly made Max Allegri an even bigger contract offer

They call it Silly Season for a reason, folks.

And now Silly Season has had a major dose of Saudi Pro League money injected into it, which makes things even more completely unpredictable than they already were.

Combine the two and you get the reported chase of the Saudis to try and lure Juventus manager Max Allegri away from his big-money contract in Turin. How you try and do that? Apparently with even more money! After taking a meeting in Monte Carlo but ultimately turning down the initial approach form the Saudi Pro League, they’re at it again — and this time with even more potential money for Max. This time, according to Giovanni Albanese of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Saudis have offered Allegri a contract that would more than triple — yes, TRIPLE! — what he is currently making at Juventus.

The short version of it: The Saudis have offered Allegri a three-year deal worth €30 million a season. Yes ... €30 MILLION ... PER SEASON. That is not a typo. That is the report.

Despite the new offer being reported, it seems like Allegri sticking around at Juventus is still very much his preferred choice. Allegri has two more years left on a four-year deal he signed in the summer of 2021 that pays him upward of €9 million a season.

Il rilancio promesso ad #Allegri dall'Arabia Saudita è arrivato: all in con un triennale da 30 milioni a stagione. #Juventus — Giovanni Albanese (@GiovaAlbanese) June 24, 2023

Like we said the first time that something like this came about a couple of weeks ago, who really knows what to think about the Saudi league throwing around this kind of money at a manager who has certainly seen his stock take some hits since coming back to Juventus. (You know, when they aren’t helping out Chelsea to offload all of their deadwood and hand them quite financially friendly contracts to come to the Middle East.)

At this point, you have to believe that Allegri is staying unless one of the big-name reporters in Italy or one who covers Juve closely tells us otherwise. No matter where you are on the #AllegriOut train, these rumors from a pure sporting point of view doesn’t sound very appealing. It would be, first and foremost, be a massive cash grab from Allegri to leave Juventus — even if its current form isn’t exactly what you would call “strong” — and head to Saudi Arabia to make an insane amount of money.

That’s the long way of saying expecting Allegri to leave at this point is probably getting ahead of ourselves. No matter what percentages are thrown out there or what kind of money the Saudis reportedly throw Allegri’s way, he seems perfectly content to stay right where he is and see out the rest of his contract at Juventus.