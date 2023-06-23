Reports: Juventus, Lille finalizing deal for Timothy Weah

With Juventus expected to say farewell to Juan Cuadrado as his contract hits its final days, there needed to be somebody to come in and fill the void of the utility player on the wings.

Juve looks to have found that man.

According to reports out of Italy, Juventus and Lille are down to the final details for a €12 million deal to bring another generation of Weah to Serie A. This time it’s 23-year-old wide man Timothy Weah, who has played all over the place for Lille over the last season and would be the direct replacement for Cuadrado on the right wing when the Colombian’s contract expires at the end of June.

Juventus and Weah have already agreed personal terms on a contract worth €2 million net through 2028, according to previous reports.

Juventus and Lille are finalising details of Timothy Weah deal — about structure of the agreement and payment terms of the fee close to €12m. ⚪️⚫️ #Juve



Weah has already accepted terms since yesterday — he wants Juventus move.

Weah, who has been with Lille since 2019, showed his versatility with the French side last season, playing the following positions: both left back and right back, the right wing in a 4-4-2 and wide on the right in a 4-3-3. He also plays in a more attacking role on the wing for the United States men’s national team.

The ability to play multiple roles in multiple formations sounds a whole lot like what Cuadrado has done over the course of the last few years under three different managers. It didn’t matter if it was as a fullback, a wingback or a more advanced role on the right wing, that is the kind of versatility that Weah has shown as well.

Considering the price and the low-ish salary, Juventus will have essentially replaced a 35-year-old on a high salary with somebody like Weah who is still growing into his skillset and can very much do what Cuadrado has done in the past — take on defenders and use his speed to his advantage.