Report: Juventus working on contract extension with Kenan Yildiz

Much like the young man who had his contract extended a few days ago, Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz had quite the 2022-23 season in which he firmly established himself as one to watch for the immediate future.

And when it comes to said future, Juve don’t want to risk losing one of their jewels any time soon.

According to Italian transfer reporter Nicolo Schira, Juventus have opened talks with the 18-year-old Yildiz and his representation on a contract extension through 2027. Yildiz, who arrived from the Bayern Munich youth setup last summer, currently has a contract that runs through 2025. But much like Dean Huijsen before him, Juve’s goal is clear — lock down the club’s best young prospects to long-term contracts as they go from the primavera to the Next Gen to potentially breaking into the senior side within the next year or two.

Yildiz’s first season in Turin was quite the productive one, quickly jumping into the fray at the primavera level and showing that he is very much the kind of talent that had many excited when he first signed from Bayern.

In 31 appearances with Juve’s primavera squad, he finished with 12 goals and seven assists. He added three goals in six UEFA Youth League appearances.

In mid-March, Yildiz was called up to the Juventus Next Gen squad to get his feet wet at the Serie C level before the season came to a close. Like fellow teenager Huijsen, it is very much possible that is where Yildiz will start the season and potentially be one of the handful of players who will be in the mix for senior team call-ups when depth is an issue.

Yildiz and Huijsen are both expected to be a part of the squad for Juve’s preseason tour in the United States later this summer when the Bianconeri face Barcelona, AC Milan and Real Madrid.