Reports: Juve in talks with Galatasaray over potential Nicolo Zaniolo deal

As it looks like Juventus are getting closer and closer to officially appointing a sporting director, the guy who is keeping the seat warm from Cristiano Giuntoli has been putting in quite a bit of work over the last few days.

According to both SportItalia’s Alfredo Pedulla and La Gazzetta dello Sport reporters Marco Guidi and Giovanni Albanese, Juventus and Galatasaray held talks on Tuesday regarding a potential deal for former Roma man Nicolo Zaniolo, a name that is very much one that has been linked to the Bianconeri plenty over the last couple of years. While no price as to how much Zaniolo was thrown out there by either outlet after Tuesday’s meeting, there is one piece of information that involves Juve trying to lower the fee to (finally?) bring Zaniolo to Turin: the inclusion of midfielder Weston McKennie, who has come back from his six-month loan spell at Leeds after they were relegated to the English Championship.

Both Pedulla and Gazzetta said that Galatasaray have asked about the status of Juve striker Moise Kean when it comes to a potential Mauro Icardi replacement as the Argentine’s loan spell in Turkey is about to come to an end, but there has been no desire on the part of the Bianconeri to let him go this summer.

Gazzetta points out the fact that while Zaniolo has a release clause of around €35 million it is believed that it might not take as much if he were to return to Serie A this summer or in the future. GDS says that Fiorentina have also had talks with Galatasaray in recent days regarding a move for Zaniolo — who forced his way out of Roma during the winter transfer window — but saw their bid rejected.

Knowing the current state of Juventus’ finances and that the club very much wants to shed some of its excess players, trying to get Galatasaray to take McKennie is a logical step. And no matter who reports it, you have to believe that Zaniolo would want to move back to Italy knowing that the Turkish champions were basically his only option outside of lower-level Premier League clubs last winter.

Zaniolo had a pretty solid second half of the season in Turkey, scoring five goals in 10 Super Lig games.