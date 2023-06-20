Reports: Juventus complete deal to buy Arek Milik outright

While so many Juventus players seem to have somewhat of an uncertain future as we head into late June and the transfer rumor mill picks up steam, one guy can at least rest easy that his next club will be the same one in which he spent last season at.

That guy is Arek Milik.

According to multiple reports out of Italy, Juventus and Marseille have come to an agreement to make Milik’s loan move to Turin a permanent one. Juve will pay an initial €6 million fee with another €1 million in appearance-based bonuses. It essentially comes to the same price as the initial €7 million buy option that Juve had worked into the loan deal.

There have been no reports about how long of a contract that the 29-year-old Milik will sign.

Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti says that Juventus could officially announce the deal as early as Wednesday.

It wasn’t many days ago that Juventus and Milik looked to be going in different directions, with Marseille reportedly not interested in giving the Bianconeri much of a discount when it comes to a transfer fee. They didn’t want to pay the original buy clause, instead using a little bit of leverage when it comes to Marseille’s desire to offload Milik to their advantage.

Just late last week we heard that Juve were back in for Milik after there were reports that his former manager at Napoli, Maurizio Sarri, was thinking of potentially bringing him in at Lazio. That never materialized to much of anything — and now he’s heading back to Juventus with a permanent move because of it.

Knowing what Juve’s current economic situation, a low-cost kind of striker like Milik is a good player to have on the roster no matter what the future holds for somebody like Dusan Vlahovic. We saw both the good and the bad of Milik this past season, with his red-hot start to his Juve career being replaced by a second half of the season that saw him both injured and then unable to replicate that same form from the fall.

He’ll get another chance to do so come the middle of August this year. And he’ll know that his deal is permanent rather than a little bit in limbo on a season-long loan.