The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 154: Hello and welcome back to Silly Season

We are now officially in offseason mode, folks.

And you know what that means — with no games to talk about for the next month or two, the construction of next season’s roster is quickly taking center stage. In Juventus’ case, that means there’s already a whole lot of chatter about what is going on — both in terms of players who could leave and those who could be signed — with a club that is still trying to secure the services of its No. 1 choice to become the club’s new sporting director.

There’s rumors galore.

Some of them make sense.

Others will make your blood boil a little bit simply because they don’t make much sense at all or could see a player you very much like be linked with a move away from the club.

No matter what, though, we are very much in summer transfer rumor mode now. What comes with it still very much remains to be seen as late June and early July arrive.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

It’s transfer rumor season, everybody!

There are so many rumors out there.

Does a potential Fabio Miretti loan move make sense?

We do actually have an official move that went through: Tottenham bought Dejan Kulusevski outright for €30 million.

Juventus have finally been being linked to some fullbacks like Fabiano Parisi and Timothy Castagne (and more!) over the last few days. Thankfully, those seem like strong rumors.

No matter who gets linked to Juventus and who is potentially leaving the club this summer, there still very much one thing that is present in Turin: it’s Max Allegri.

Could Allegri’s style of play hurt just who wants to join Juve this summer?

Juventus are reportedly close to making Arek Milik’s move to Turin a permanent one after re-engaging in talks with Marseille.

You can listen to Episode 154 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your favorite podcasting platform as well as right here:

