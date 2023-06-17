OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Tottenham sign Dejan Kulusevski outright in €30 million deal

Juventus first move of the summer comes as no surprise.

Both Juve and Tottenham announced Saturday evening that the London-based club have signed Swedish attacker Dejan Kulusevski outright for a €30 million price tag. It’s not the initial €35 million price that was part of the original deal with Tottenham that saw Kulusevski head to the Premier League on an 18-month loan, but with Spurs’ failure to qualify for the Champions League next season the two sides had to negotiate the terms of the deal in earnest.

The two sides struck a deal Friday, with Spurs getting €5 million off the price that was part of the original option to buy.

The 23-year-old Kulusevski has signed a contract through 2028, according to Spurs’ announcement.

Dejan Kulusevski joins @SpursOfficial in permanent deal.



Good luck, Dejan! — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 17, 2023

Here is the official wording of the deal, courtesy of Juventus’ press office:

Turin, 17 June 2023 - Juventus Football Club S.p.A announces that Tottenham Hotspur F.C. has exercised the option rights for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Dejan Kulusevski for a consideration of € 30 million, to be paid in 6 financial years. This operation generates a positive economic effect of approximately € 12.8 million

As things stand now, Kulusevski is the first of what Juve hope to be a healthy group of sales that can generate upward of nine figures worth of sales. Obviously with Spurs spacing out the deal in which they have — six fiscal years, folks! — that’s not going to come in one summer or anything close to it, but it’s a start.

And with how this was trending, Kulusevski was always going to end up signed by Spurs outright, it was just a matter of how quickly the two sides could come to an agreement on a price since the clause in the deal based on Champions League qualification didn’t happen.

Let’s see how our buddies over at SB Nation’s Tottenham blog feel about it ...

This feels good, and right. Deki has been wonderful for Spurs since his arrival, though he has joined during a difficult time in the club’s recent history. Now he’s fully COYS and here for the next 5 years. It’s awesome.

Tottenham gets the player. Juve gets some cash, albeit not as much if Spurs had made the Champions League. So, everybody seems relatively content here. There you go.