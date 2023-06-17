Reports: Juventus in talks with Leicester City to sign Timothy Castagne

As we’ve come to know, the fullback (and wingback) position at Juventus has been one that hasn’t been addressed all that much over the last handful of years. It’s basically been the same group of players, who are now very much on the wrong side of 30 or simply not starter-level players anymore ... or both.

So as Juve also work to see those veteran with no much tread — if any — left on the tires play elsewhere next season, there’s one logical step that hasn’t exactly been addressed the last few years: adequate replacements.

Juventus has been linked to a handful of fullback/wingback types ever since the 2022-23 season came to an end. Friday evening brought the latest — former Atalanta man Timothy Castagne, who is very much on the market after his current team, Leicester City, were relegated to the English Championship a couple of weeks ago. According to both Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have opened talks with the recently relegated side to try and sign Castagne this summer.

The price to bring Castagne to Turin? Probably in the neighborhood of €15 million, says Romano.

Leicester City want €15m fee to sell Timothy Castagne this summer. No bid from Arsenal at this stage despite reports, Juventus have opened talks to sign Castagne. #transfers



Juventus were also linked with Lucas Vazquez but Real Madrid count on him. pic.twitter.com/6r81YxJ9pg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2023

The 27-year-old Castagne made the move from Bergamo to the Premier League back in the summer of 2020 after spending three seasons with Atalanta. His best season was his first season with the Foxes, scoring two goals and recording five assists in 27 Premier League appearances.

This past season, Castagne had two goals and two assists in 37 league appearances.

With the expected departure of Juan Cuadrado and the long-term injury to Mattia De Sciglio that will likely keep him out until 2024, Juventus clearly have a need for somebody to come in and play on the right. Whether that’s as a right back or as a wingback — something that is probably still TBD at this point — the fact remains that Juve’s depth out wide in defense is something that sorely needs to be addressed. So, with Leicester getting relegated and much of their roster likely on the move, this is the chance for Juventus to try and sign a solid player for a relatively decent price and try to bring him back to Serie A.

If anything, the fact that Castagne barely missed any time this past season due to injury should be appealing right then and there. And considering who he played for during his last stint in Serie A, the ability to play as a fullback or a wingback is very much the kind of flexibility that a team like Juventus needs these days.