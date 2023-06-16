Reports: Juve, Tottenham agree to fee for Dejan Kulusevski sale

As things originally stood, Tottenham’s Champions League standing was going to be the determining factor in whether Spurs’ option to buy Dejan Kulusevski kicked in. With their late-season downturn that coincided with Antonio Conte rage quitting and venting about the History of the Tottenhams, it became clear that if Kulu wanted to stay in London, then Spurs would have to figure things out with Juventus.

It looks like the two sides have.

According multiple reports out of Italy and England on Friday evening, it looks as though Juventus and Tottenham have found the right price to make a Kulusevski deal happen. It may not be for the original fee that was worked into the deal that saw the young Swede head out on an 18-month loan deal two Januarys ago, but it’s somewhat close. The reports state that Juve and Tottenham have agreed to a €30 million fee for the outright sale of Kulusevski, who started his career with Spurs in red-hot form but couldn’t necessarily find the same consistency during the 2022-23 campaign.

Kulusevski is one of the handful of Juventus players who were bound to be sold at some point this summer as the club looks to generate upwards of nine figures of income to try and offset the losses that will come with no Champions League football next season. Seeing as most reports pointed to Kulusevski remaining with Spurs despite their own loss of Champions League qualification, it was simply a matter of working out some sort of price.

It may not be the €35 million that would have automatically kicked in if Spurs had qualified for the Champions League, but it’s close.

This marks the first sale of many that Juventus hope to get done over the next several weeks and months during the summer transfer window. With so much money needed to potentially come in via player sales, getting Kulusevski’s deal done quickly will hopefully mean that potentially tougher cases — like the glutton of midfielders that came back from loan deals this month — can hopefully put one major sale in the rear view and things can now move to bigger things like selling players who will be harder to shed.

Juventus originally signed Kulusevski when he was 19 years old for €35 million with €9 million in add-ons during the January transfer window in 2020.