Reports: Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado could be heading toward the exit door

It is beyond a general assumption at this point — this summer is going to see a lot of changes when it comes to Juventus’ roster. Whether it’s sales because of much-needed cash has to come in or older players heading out on expiring contracts, Juve is in need of cost-cutting moves to happen in bulk this summer with no Champions League ball in the fall.

Two of Juve’s most experienced players look to be involved in that.

According to multiple reports out of Italy over the last couple of days, Juventus have opened discussions with Alex Sandro over a possible contract termination seeing as he saw a contract clause automatically kick in during the spring and extend his deal in Turin by another season. Not only that, but after he himself eluded to a contract offer being extended his way, Juventus also look to not be thinking of bringing back Juan Cuadrado for the 2023-24 season, with the Colombian winger set to become a free agent at the end of the month.

Juventus are now working on possible termination of the contract for Brazilian LB Alex Sandro — could leave the club as free agent, if all goes to plan.



Juan Cuadrado, out of contract on June 30 and also expected to leave on free transfer as things stand. pic.twitter.com/gH1KqVizoc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2023

Knowing how old both are and how both have declined in performance level over the last few years, neither of these things happening would be much of a surprise. Juventus clearly need to cut costs and letting go of one of your highest earners in Sandro seems like an easy decision to make. Same goes for Cuadrado even if he would have been a decent low-cost option next season no matter how many fullbacks/wingbacks Juve have been linked to over the last couple of weeks.

Sandro has been rumored to potentially have interest from Turkey. Same goes for Cuadrado, with there also reportedly being options in Spain as well as potentially Roma being an option if the price is right.