Report: The Saudi League is preparing a mega offer for Max Allegri

The Saudi Super League has already thrown its money around plenty over the last few weeks. They convinced the reigning Ballon d’Or winner to leave Real Madrid, while other players with mass appeal have decided to cash in on the once-in-a-lifetime contracts that they’ve been offered to leave the European game and head to Saudi Arabia.

Now, they could be after a manager we know quite well around here.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport on Saturday, Max Allegri could very well be tempted by a mega offer from Saudi Arabia within the coming days. There will reportedly be a meeting in Monte Carlo over the next 24 or 48 hours — remember, Max said in his final post-game press conference of the season he’s headed out on vacation — where Allegri will be presented with a deal that would see him earn three times the €9 million net salary he currently earns at Juventus.

It is believed that the Saudi club interested in hiring Allegri is Al-Hilal, the same club that tried to lure Lionel Messi with a annual salary of nine figures before he chose to sign with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Allegri, arriva una maxi offerta dall’Arabia. Vertice a Montecarlo #Juve https://t.co/tRocZwJkLi — La Gazzetta dello Sport (@Gazzetta_it) June 10, 2023

Considering Gazzetta is the only outlet currently reporting something between Allegri and the Saudis, who knows just how much juice there is behind this. But, if there ever was a potential way for Allegri to depart Juve and the club to save money on both a severance package and payment to the rest of his staff, it would be a situation like this one.

It’s reported that Juventus would save as much as €40 million gross if Allegri and his current coaching staff were to leave this summer under conditions like this one.

So, what to believe?

At this point, who really knows for sure.

The only thing we know is that Juventus CEO Maurizio Scanavino confirmed Allegri’s status at the club earlier this week. But even with that, there has still been speculation as to whether or not Allegri will be Juventus’ manager next season. Scanavino’s made it sound like they are still very much backing Allegri heading into next season, but the rumors about his future have only continued as we head into the second weekend of June.

What would a potential offer from the Saudi League do to that backing? Well, considering the potential salary being thrown out there, you have to think it would be pretty hard not to seriously think about it. That’s basically as much money as Allegri would earn over the length of his deal with Juventus coming to him in one year. And for that to happen over multiple seasons? That’s just silly money no matter where you are coaching.

Who knows what will happen over the next couple of days. But if there’s any juice behind this report from Gazzetta, then the scope of Juve’s summer might taken another big turn.