Report: Juventus activate option to extend Wojciech Szczesny’s contract

There are a whole lot of contract situations that are about to be resolved in the coming days and weeks as Juventus shifts their focus toward the summer transfer window and putting together next season’s squad.

It appears that one for next summer has already been taken care of.

According to Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti, Juventus has already picked up an option to extend goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny’s contract, locking the club’s No. 1 in until 2025. This is very much something that we’ve seen from Juventus before over the course of the last 12 months, with Agresti saying that this was the same kind of situation as we’ve previously seen with Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro when they had their contracts automatically extended by a season due to an appearance clause in their current deal.

EXCL#Juventus: è già scattato il rinnovo di Szczesny fino al 2025 // Szczesny has already extended his contract with Juventus until 2025 ⚪️⚫️



There is, however, a catch to all of this, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Giovanni Albanese. Just because Szczesny’s contract now expires in 2025 rather than 2024, it doesn’t mean that the Polish keeper’s future in Turin is 100 percent certain. In previous weeks, Szczesny has reportedly been one of the players who is not happy with the job Max Allegri is doing as manager, with the keeper’s post-game comments after the loss to Sevilla in the Europa League semifinals fueling speculation that he could be on his way out.

Szczesny, who turned 33 years old in April, could be one of the more affordable targets for clubs who are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer.

With Mattia Perin present and a quality performer whenever called upon during the 2022-23 season, it could make Szczesny expendable if a quality offer comes through. As Albanese also notes, Szczesny’s salary compared to what Perin earns could also factor in the decision for a sale this summer as Juventus looks to cut costs after missing out on Champions League football next season thanks to the 10-point penalty handed down late last month.