Reports: Bayern Munich have genuine interest in signing Dusan Vlahovic

The general feeling by those who know a whole lot more than yours truly is that this summer might be one that sees a lot of big-name strikers on the move. And it only takes one or two moves for the dominoes to start to fall, which means there’s going to be a whole lot of jockeying for position by clubs with plenty of money to spend.

Because of Juventus’ current situation both financially and on the field, Dusan Vlahovic is very much going to be one of those names that big-name clubs will try and sign.

We’ve already come to know of at least one those interested clubs.

According to Fabrizio Romano and Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti on Wednesday, our old friends Bayern Munich — yeah, those guys again — have their sights set on doing some big business with Juventus once again this summer. The German giants and manager Thomas Tuchel, who are very much in the market for a new No. 9 this summer, have concrete interest in bringing Vlahovic in this summer to fill that void that was never truly filled in the wake of Robert Lewandowski heading to Barcelona last summer.

No potential asking price was thrown out there by neither Romano nor Agresti, with the former saying Bayern’s interest this summer will likely be dictated by what Juve would ask for the 23-year-old striker.

Dušan Vlahović, for sure remains part of Bayern list as mentioned last week as Thomas Tuchel is big fan of the Serbian striker. Kolo Muani, in the list too. #FCBayern



Talks with Juventus are not advanced or concrete yet. It will depend on price tag & Juve new director. pic.twitter.com/ZB9tuASYfS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2023

Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with a potential move for Vlahovic, with ESPNFC’s Julien Laurens reporting last week that the Blues are prepared to offer €80 million for the big Serbian striker.

But, as Romano rightfully points out, there are two very important things for Juventus settle first before turning things over to potential transfer dealings: who’s going to be managing the squad next season and who is going to be the sporting director that puts said squad together. Once those two matters are checked off the lengthy post-season to-do list, then the future of Vlahovic will be settled.

There’s no denying that Vlahovic is one of the top names that could leave this summer regardless of who ends up being the manager come the start of preseason training in July. It’s no secret that Vlahovic is one of the more frustrated players on the squad these days, and the reports that he is very much not in the camp of Max Allegri is no surprise whatsoever. How much a new manager will play into whether Vlahovic stays or goes is definitely a giant question mark at this point.

Also a big factor: How much Vlahovic, who has had a frustrating season and a half with Juventus, would demand in a market where there’s going to be a lot of movement at the striker position. And know that Bayern are very much in the market for a new striker, there’s going to be some interesting developments coming down the pike in due time.