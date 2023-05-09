The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 148: Juve get a big-time win over Atalanta

We sit here feeling pretty safe about the next sentence that is going to be written: The month of May has started out a whole lot better than the month of April ended.

See? There’s nothing wrong in that statement. And it’s not like we’re really trying to stretch the truth here.

But on the eve of playing in a European semifinal — yeah, yeah, it’s the Europa League, I know — Juventus claimed one of their better wins over the last four months with a 2-0 victory over Atalanta in Bergamo on Sunday. That comes off the back of a solid yet not all that spectacular win over Lecce midweek to snap the winless run Juve had been on in Serie A. Those two games have breathed a little bit of wind back into their sails.

Which, considering what is coming up during the final weeks of the 2022-23 season, is pretty important in trying to close the season well and potentially get some silverware on top of wrapping up a top four position.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — how scared we are about Juventus messing things up with Samuel Iling-Junior, how nice it is to have some squad depth at this time of the season and it’s nice to have it at Max Allegri’s disposal, and Mattia De Sciglio’s season-ending injury on magnifies how Juve’s depth at fullback/wingback is not up to par.

Juventus beat Lecce. Good times!

Juventus also beat Atalanta. Even better times!

There were some good things to come out of the 2-0 win over Atalanta despite seeing La Dea record a whole lot of shots but really not put much on target.

Looking ahead to Thursday’s first leg of the Europa League semifinal against Sevilla, the masters of the competition who have found form after a managerial change.

Looking at the rumors that Juventus could have a new sporting director in relatively short order, with the Bianconeri reportedly holding talks with Napoli head honcho Cristiano Giuntoli.

