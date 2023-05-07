Juventus 2 - Atalanta 0: Delayed reaction and random observations

Entering Sunday afternoon’s matchup in Bergamo, the thought that ran through my head was along the lines of “Juventus couldn’t really blow a third straight chance of moving into second place after a Lazio loss, could they?” We had already seen it happen twice, but a third time seemed completely possible considering who Juve were facing this weekend.

And yet, in the heat of Bergamo, Juventus didn’t repeat recent history.

Samuel Iling-Junior marked his first-ever senior level start with his first-ever senior level goal early in the second half and Dusan Vlahovic doubled things up right before the final whistle to give Juventus a 2-0 win over Atalanta in Bergamo and, more importantly, allow the Bianconeri to finally leapfrog Lazio into second place. The win by Juventus, its first away from home in nearly two months, also put some breathing room between Max Allegri’s squad and AC Milan in fifth place, with five points in between second and fifth.

It also helped that Atalanta, which entered the game shorthanded due to injuries, had what was easily their less efficient game of the season in front of goal on top of hitting the woodwork twice, including right before second-half stoppage time.

Atalanta fired high — and missed.

Atalanta fire low — and missed.

Atalanta tried to get it inside each post — and missed.

If we thought that Juventus’ last few games — basically 180 minutes of an uptick in scoring chances but a display of note really how to finish all that well on the whole — was the kind of representation of less-than stellar finishing, then Atalanta’s finishing left a whole lot to be desired.

So as much as it was Juventus defending its lead and a few times having to hold on tight as Atalanta pushed forward, they played a pretty solid game overall. With how many chances Atalanta had, there was the potential to see a lot of things go wrong. But because Atalanta couldn’t potentially hit the broadside of a barn if you offered it up to them, it was more nervy moments as opposed to more frustration away from home.

And that’s the key here, people.

So much of what Juventus has done away from home this season has been about what they haven’t done in the opposition’s home stadium. It’s been tough — really, really tough. They hadn’t scored many goals. They hadn’t been winning consistently lately. It was more about dropped points rather than solidifying their place in the standings.

But, all of the sudden, Juventus are now in second place.

So much of the months of February and March was about trying to chase down Atalanta in sixth place that it’s a little fitting that a win in Bergamo is what sends Juve into second place now that they’ve got their 15 points back until further notice.

Thank goodness they did it because a win over a top-six opponent and some momentum going into the first leg of the Europa League semifinals sounds pretty nice to me.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS