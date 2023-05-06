OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Arianna Caruso renews contract through 2025

For the second straight day, one of the original Juventus Women players saw some welcome news hit the club’s social media platforms.

On Thursday it was Lisa Boattin extending her contract through 2025. Twenty-four hours later, it was Boattin’s teammate for club and country, Arianna Caruso, doing the exact same thing.

Just as they did with their stalwart at left back, Juventus has made sure that their budding star in midfield is locked in for the long term. As Juve manager Joe Montemurro was chatting on Friday about his team’s matchup with Inter this weekend, news broke that the club had announced that Caruso had extended her deal through 2025, keeping the 23-year-old midfielder who has developed into one of the Bianconere’s most important players during her half-decade in Turin.

Like Boattin, Caruso’s previous deal ran through 2024, one she signed all of a few weeks into the 2021-22 season.

Despite there being a whole lot of moving parts because of players being injured and simple inconsistencies around the squad, Caruso has only continued to show why she’s one of the best midfielders Serie A Femminile has to offer. She’s played the most amount of minutes of any Juventus Women player in league play (1,633 in 22 games). While her goal tally against league opposition is down from a career-high eight to five this season, Caruso — who has become more and more of an attacking threat from midfield during Montemurro’s tenure as manager — has recorded a league-best nine assists.

Add those goals and assists together and you have the highest total of her career.

While there are probably going to be some hard decisions to make regarding the roster in the coming weeks and months, keeping Caruso around was one of the easiest decisions Juventus Women’s management team will have made in the calendar year of 2023. As good as she’s been at the club level, Caruso has a chance this summer to put herself even more on the map with Italy at the Women’s World Cup in Australia.

If she does that and comes back to Turin with even more confidence to her name, then the continued upward trajectory of Arianna Caruso is only going to rise. As good as she’s been during her first six season with Juventus Women, there definitely is the chance for even more.