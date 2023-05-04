OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Lisa Boattin extends contract through 2025

One of the last remaining players from Juventus Women’s inaugural season has further extended her stay in Bianconera.

Lisa Boattin, the constant presence on the left side of Juve’s defense ever since the club came to be known in 2017, has agreed to a contract extension through 2025, the club announced on Thursday. Boattin, last season’s Serie A player of the season, has developed into one of the top players at her position in Europa and become a mainstay for a Juventus Women team that will not finish the season as Scudetto winners for the first time in their six years of existence after Roma clinched the Serie A Femminile title last weekend.

This move sees Boattin extend her contract by another season after previously agreeing to a new deal just under a year ago in late May of 2022.

The words from the official Juventus website regarding Boattin’s renewal:

Together from day one, when Juventus Women was nothing more than an idea that was beginning to take shape. Together through many victories, firsts, records, difficult moments and growth. Together every day, in every training session, in every match, across every season. And together still. It’s official: Lisa Boattin has extended her stay with Juventus until 2025!

The 26-year-old Boattin, who just celebrated her birthday earlier this week, has maybe not had the outstanding season that she did a year ago when she was named Serie A Femminile’s top player, but her importance to Joe Montemurro’s side can’t be underestimated. She’s an all-around fullback, who is sound defensively but also an incredible threat to contribute to the attack — so much so that a good amount of Juve’s build-up goes through her out on the left wing.

To see Boattin extend her stay at Juventus is no surprise. She has been fully open about how playing for Juventus is something that she thought would never be possible growing up simply because the club didn’t have a women’s team during her childhood years. But now that it does, and after coming to Juventus Women from the start, this is a dream that she continues to see play out right in front of her eyes each day.

And it doesn’t look like it’s going to end any time soon. Boattin is one of the most important players that Juventus Women has, and she’s clearly happy to continue to wear the stripes she did as a kid in the stands. Can’t get much better than that, really.