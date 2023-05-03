Game Time Thread: Juventus vs, Lecce

Now we get to see if May will either serve as a brand new, late-season start or if the continuation from a brutal month of April is extended into the final stretch of the 2022-23 campaign.

For Juventus, the hope is that it’s the former. But the reality tells us that the latter is just as possible as Door No. 1 knowing how the month of April just went.

The first fixture in May comes with one of the few potential true layups remaining on the schedule. Tonight at the Allianz Stadium, it will be 16th-placed Lecce facing a Juventus side that has not won any of its past four Serie A matchups. While the home side will be looking to get back on track and try to further their standing in the top four, it’s the visitors that will enter the night hanging on to their spot just outside the relegation zone, with any sort of extension of Juventus’ winless run domestically helping Lecce’s case to stay in Serie A for another season.

Ah, what fun there could be at the Allianz Stadium on this night.

Or, with the way things went for pretty much all of April, it could be just another in a string of frustrating and uninspiring performances that leave us wondering where this team is headed as a big European semifinal arrives in less than two weeks.

MATCH INFO

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 5 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 12 p.m. Eastern time, 9 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-1-1): Szczęsny; Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo; De Sciglio, Fagioli, Paredes, Miretti, Kostic; Di María; Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Alex Sandro, Gatti, Rugani, Locatelli, Pogba, Cuadrado, Chiesa, Milik, Kean, Soulé, Iling-Junior.

Lecce starting XI (3-5-2): Falcone; Romagnoli, Baschirotto, Umtiti; Maleh, Gonzalez, Hjulmand, Oudin, Pezzella; Ceesay, Banda.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: CBS Sports Network (United States); BT Sport 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); BTSport.com, BT Sport app (United Kingdom); DAZN, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here