The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 151: Juve lose 10 points, then lose to Empoli and Milan

Last week sucked.

What more is there to say about it?

To the podcast episode, folks. We say more there.

This week on The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including how Juventus has mentally checked out and how you can’t always tell when a team’s era, no matter the sport, is coming to an end but you can definitely see it with this modern version of Juventus.

This team is fried.

Just look at how they’ve played against Empoli and Milan — they’re fried.

This has been building and Max Allegri wasn’t able to get anything out of his squad when they still had a chance for the Champions League despite the 10-point penalty being handed down right before the loss to Empoli.

But, in a way, this is what Juventus needs — to truly rebuild from the bottom up.

Just how much patience does this new-look Juventus front office, the ownership at Exor and, maybe more importantly, the fan base have for a true rebuild.

But if Juve are going to truly rebuilt, this is the chance to do it with Europe likely out of the picture next season.

How the last few weeks (and months) (and years) have continued to sour the Juventus watching experience.

Twitter questions — if the season is over yet, if there are any positive lessons to take out of this season despite everything that has happened, why there are reasons to believe the club is going to try and get better soon and how much trust is there in John Elkann to get things right this summer.

