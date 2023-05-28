Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. AC Milan

For the final time this season, Juventus will take to the Allianz Stadium field looking to pick up three points. It comes against one of Juve’s biggest rivals and on a day that caps a week in which things have been far from normal, far from settling, far from happy or anything close to it.

Three more points on this night and Juve’s back in a Europa League spot.

We don’t know if they will stay there considering everything that is both swirling and somewhat anticipated, but you can only focus on the present time.

And that present time is a meeting at the Allianz with a club by the name of AC Milan.

Surely the Serie A script writers — or whoever we currently feel like brawling with at the FIGC — were hoping that this headline-grabbing fixture would be the top-of-the-table affair it has been so often over the years. But that’s also part of their doing after the 10-point penalty was handed down on Monday, dropping Juventus down from second to seventh. Throw in the loss to Empoli a couple of hours after said penalty was handed out, and you’ve got what you got now — Juventus’ European hopes (barring expected UEFA actions and punishments) hanging on by a thread.

So, what could be fun.

What could be the cherry on top of what has been a very bad week in a season full of them.

Or maybe, just maybe, Juventus can surprise us. That sure would be nice for a change this season.

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-4-3): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria, Kean, Chiesa.

Juventus bench: Perin, Pinsoglio, Alex Sandro, Bonucci, Rugani, Barbieri, Miretti, Paredes, Sersanti, Milik, Iling-Junior.

AC Milan starting XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Krunic, Tonali; Messias, Diaz, Leao; Giroud.

AC Milan bench: TBA

HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); BTSport.com, BT Sport app (United Kingdom); DAZN, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter.