Juventus vs. AC Milan match preview: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch the Serie A

This past Monday was a bad day. Doesn’t matter where you look — on the field, off the field, on the sidelines ... it was all really, really bad. And now, because of everything that went down on the first day of the work week, Juve’s got a very fine needle they will have to try and thread if they want to finish in a European place come two weekends from now.

(That is, of course, before UEFA probably lays down the hammer and kicks Juve out of Europe all together for the 2023-24 season, but that writing on the wall is for another day this summer after the current campaign ends.)

Regardless of what’s in store from UEFA — and I think it’s safe to assume that none of it is good news — there’s at least an opening for movement into the top six by the end of the weekend. That’s because Juve has gotten some help from the fact that the two clubs directly in front of them in the standings, Atalanta and Roma, both lost on Saturday night. That means, as Juventus heads into its final home game of the season, facing AC Milan on Sunday night just took on a different kind of look than one might have thought even before Saturday’s action got underway.

The 10-point penalty dropped Juventus from second to seventh. The loss to Empoli kept them right there. But a win over Milan, a side that has certainly played better in recent weeks, would see Juve jump over both Roma and Atalanta and into fifth place with one game to go.

(Again, barring any sort of expected UEFA punishments.)

Which means, I dunno, this seems like it’s rather appropriate to say or ask ...

Ah, there is a chance! But that also involves Juve doing just about the opposite of what happened when they pretty much laid the biggest of eggs against Empoli.

The good news is that we know there won’t be another points penalty handed down minutes before kickoff, so there’s something to be happy about. (Although, it’s Italy and the FIGC, so you might not totally know for sure.) And for all we know, the six days in between games will have proved to be something Max Allegri’s squad desperately needed after everything that happened on Monday (and for basically the entire 2023 calendar year).

Milan’s got its own stakes attached to this one, and it’s pretty easy to figure out — with Atalanta losing to Inter, Stefano Pioli’s squad can clinch a top four finish with any sort of positive result over Juventus. And because of Inter’s win over Atalanta, that means there’s only one more Champions League spot left for the taking.

All odds point toward Milan taking that spot.

But a Juventus win could make things very, very interesting heading into the final weekend of the season even if the odds (or logic) say the Bianconeri aren’t going to get there. That is, if they are able to show up against a team that just a handful of days ago was trying to get to the Champions League final and one of the more in-form teams in Italy.

We don’t know what’s going to happen over these final 180 or so minutes of the 2022-23 season. For a lot of us, we probably wish the game clock was at zero and we could put all of this behind us and put all attention toward a summer that is likely going to include a whole lot of change.

The reality is, though, there’s two more games to be played and there’s still a chance to finish in the top six. So, no matter what UEFA is going to do (and what we expect them to do), why not try and finish this damn stupid season on a high note?

TEAM NEWS

Paul Pogba is out injured.

Nicolo Fagioli is out injured.

Mattia De Sciglio is out injured.

Kaio Jorge is out injured.

Matias Soulé is off on international duty with Argentina at the U-20 World Cup.

Leonardo Bonucci and Dusan Vlahovic are doubts after only being able to partially train with the group late this week.

Allegri said at his pre-match press conference he has two doubts regarding the starting lineup on Sunday: Vlahovic and Alex Sandro.

Allegri added that Federico Chiesa could play from the opening minute.

Juan Cuadrado and Danilo will likely be back in the starting lineup after being suspended for Monday’s loss to Empoli.

JUVENTUS PLAYER TO WATCH

One of the best players in Serie A just so happens to play on the left wing and has been doing some trademark things that he’s quite well known for in recent weeks.

The guy who guy who will likely be marking him a good amount of the time Sunday is closing his first season in Serie A with some of his best ball of the year.

So, let’s talk Cats.

Federico Gatti is about to get one of his biggest tests to date when he sees Rafael Leao charging down the wing. For a lot of defenders, that is quite the sight to see — mainly because it means impending doom a good portion of the time.

Gatti, however, has shown no sort of fear as his first season in Serie A has gone on. Maybe it’s a little bit of naiveté or something along those lines. But whatever the defensive task is, we’ve come to know pretty damn quickly that Gatti is going to hit things head on like there’s no tomorrow and with the kind of reckless abandon that has worked out well for him so for.

Leao, however, is a different story.

Like a really different kind of story to what Gatti has seen this season.

And that’s what makes this potential matchup quite the interesting one. Not because it’s one great player facing off against another. Nah, we know who the better player is. But because this is arguably the biggest test of Gatti’s short Juventus career. Right now. there is still a lot that Gatti has to prove to us to show that he can be a valuable player at the kind of level Juve want to get back to.

Leao will be quite the task for Gatti on Sunday night. And if he gets through a meeting with one of Europe’s more explosive players relatively unscathed, well then that can just be another feather in the cap of Mr. Cats, folks.

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); BTSport.com, BT Sport app (United Kingdom); DAZN, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.