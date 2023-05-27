Friday Poll: If Max Allegri leaves, who should be Juventus’ next manager?

The vibes surrounding Max Allegri’s job security at Juventus feels — at least from the very outside looking inward — very much not as certain as they were just a week or so ago.

No matter how many quotes we hear from Juventus’ new-look front office and those close to the veteran manager, the reporting around the whole situation seems very much a different kind of story and one that could very well see the hammer drop once Juve’s season finale passes next weekend.

And that means there’s a big decision to make after a very big decision.

If Allegri goes, who should be the man that replaces him? Who should be the man that takes over at a time at Juventus that is anything but stable and where splashing cash on big transfers doesn’t seem like something that is going to be in the cards?

Before we go any further, let me just reiterate something: This is not who you want to be Juventus’ next manager. It’s about who should be Juventus’ next manager.

In the last few days, there have been a lot of names linked with the Juventus managerial job if it opens up in relatively short order. No matter what certain people throw out there as percentages when it comes to Allegri staying, the fact is that seeing the Allegri 2.0 era end over the next few weeks is no easy task, mainly because of how much money he’s set to make over the course of the two remaining years on his contract.

But before all of that, of course, the first domino needs to fall. And if it does, a very, very important decision is going to be made by the likely new sporting director and a board of directors that hasn’t been in this kind of position before.

So, let’s get to the vote, shall we?