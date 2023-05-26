OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Carlo Pinsoglio renews through 2025

The bringer of good vibes in the Juventus locker room and on the bench ins’t going anywhere.

(And Lord knows we need some good Juve vibes these days.)

Juventus announced Thursday that third-choice goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio has signed a contract extension through the 2024-25 season. Pinsoglio was one of the handful of players who was set to see his current deal expire at the end of the current campaign, but keeping the guy around who has more years under his belt at Juventus than actual on-field appearances with Juventus was probably one of the easier decisions for a club that is still very much waiting to hire the guy who will build their roster for next season and beyond.

✍️ 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣



Pinsoglio extends his Bianconeri stay! ⚪⚫ — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 25, 2023

Bianconero through and through, the 33-year-old former Juve youth product has served as the club’s No. 3 goalkeeper for the better part of the last decade since coming back from years and years on loan in Serie B. With the position he plays and who has been in front of him on the depth chart over the half-decade-plus he’s been back in Turin full time, Pinsoglio’s biggest task is basically what he’s proven to be — the guy who has one of the bigger locker room presences on the team.

I mean, when you basically get one appearance per season at most — and that’s what you want to see happen for your No. 3 keeper — your role is going to be in the background more than on the field.

But there is nobody more perfectly equipped for this than Pinsoglio. He knows the gig. He embraces it. He lives it every single day. And, when it comes to good vibes, he is never lacking any of them. So, for another couple of seasons, he will be there to deliver them.