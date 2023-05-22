OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Juventus handed 10-point penalty in plusvalenza case

For the second time this season, Juventus has seen its second-place standing in the Serie A table taken away from them due to nothing the current squad has done on the field.

Another day full of off-field drama and courts deciding just how this season may end up saw the latest chapter added to it. To make matters worse, the FIGC’s Federal Court of Appeals announced that Juventus will receive a 10-point penalty right before the Bianconeri kicked things off against Empoli on Monday night. Following the morning’s hearing, FIGC prosecutor Giuseppe Chine recommended that Juventus receive an 11-point penalty.

Italian news agency ANSA was the first to report Juve’s point penalty.

With the 10-point penalty, Juventus will go from second to seventh place with Roma drawing against Salernitana right as the decision was released. They are now a point behind Roma in sixth and five points behind fourth-place Milan, who will make the trip to Turin this weekend for a huge matchup Sunday night.

Six former Juventus directors — Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio ed Enrico Vellano.— were acquitted of previous chargers, it was also announced Monday.

None of this is surprising. None of it. The FIGC, led by Chine, have been determined to truly discipline Juventus and make a situation where they aren’t qualifying for the Champions League next season. If with Juventus’ original points penalty of 15 being successfully appealed and there being a lot of pushback for something that many viewed as quite harsh, the FIGC immediately took advantage of the 30-day window to get a new hearing on the matter and potentially put a new penalty into place.

This time around, they waited until they knew exactly how many points it would take to dump Juventus out of the top four and then announced the decision. This is no coincidence.

Juventus director Francesco Calvo spoke before kickoff Monday night regarding the latest points penalty that was handed down:

“We are not satisfied with the -10 points penalty. We will see if there is room for appeal. We are fighting against everyone and everything this year.”

Juventus posted a statement to Twitter regarding the points penalty decision:

Juventus Football Club takes note of what was decided by the FIGC Court of Appeal and reserves the right to read the reasons to evaluate a possible appeal to the Guarantee Board at CONI. What was established by the fifth instance of judgment in this matter, which began more than a year ago, arouses great bitterness in the club and in its millions of supporters who, in the absence of clear rules, find themselves extremely penalised with the application of sanctions that seem to take into account the principle of proportionality. While not ignoring the need for urgency, which Juventus has never shied away from during the proceedings, it is emphasized that these are facts that still have to be evaluated by a judge.

This is one of the two major court cases that Juventus are currently involved in, with the salary manoeuvre case set to be heard in June, although if there is a points penalty attached to that verdict it could be applied to the 2023-24 season instead.