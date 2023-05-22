Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Empoli

For the final time this season, Juventus will play a game on a Monday night.

For what is, unfortunately, not the first time this season, Juventus are left to wonder just what their standing is going to be in the league when they take the field to try and win a game.

Last time it was in the Europa League. This time, as the FIGC continues to attempt to keep Juve out of Europe, the Bianconeri are taking the field against Empoli not knowing — officially at least — where they will be standing in Serie A a few hours from now. Tonight’s game against Empoli, on paper, is a chance to further consolidate a spot in the top four with all of 180 or so minutes left in the 2022-23 season.

But, we know it’s not about that.

We know that it’s about the decision that’s coming after the final whistle, be it later in the night or Tuesday morning.

This is about what’s going on off the field as much as anything. Sure, Juve play, but their minds are surely going to be thinking about the new points penalty that everybody is expecting to come down. How that impacts Juventus’ state of mind will be reflective in how they play, and the points penalty will likely be reflective of the final result of this game since the FIGC is hellbent on keeping Juve out of Europe.

So, sure, there’s a Juventus game today. But after everything that has happened over the last few hours, days, weeks and months, there’s more drama that nobody wants ready to be dropped on all of us. Fun, right?

MATCH INFO

When: Monday, May 22, 2023.

Where: Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

MATCH INFO

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Barbieri, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Milik.

Juventus bench: Perin, Pinsoglio, Rugani, Riccio, Paredes, Sersanti, Chiesa, Kean, Di Maria, Iling-Junior.

Empoli starting XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Ebuehi, Ismajli, Luperto, Parisi; Grassi, Bandinelli; Akpa Akpro, Fazzini, Cambiaghi; Caputo.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); BTSport.com, BT Sport app (United Kingdom); DAZN, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.