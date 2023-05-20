The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 150: Juventus’ Europa League run comes to an end

Zero.

Zero percent.

It’s a zero percent chance that Juventus finishes the 2022-23 season with a trophy.

It’s now locked in as much as ever before because of what went down Thursday night in Seville — a 2-1 loss on the day and 3-2 loss on the aggregate scoreline against Europa League specialists Sevilla.

That means it’s two years since Max Allegri came back to Juventus that his team will have missed out on silverware all together no matter what competition that is.

And while Thursday night’s second leg was an improvement on what we saw in Turin a week earlier, Juve were just lacking the final punch to both hold the lead when they first got it and then try to come back in extra time to try and force penalty kicks.

It resulted in a disappointing flight back Turin and some last impacts that will likely play out over the next few weeks.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the Europa League semifinal that was — how it’s time for Juan Cuadrado and Juventus to go their separate ways, how it’s time for Angel Di Maria and Juventus to go their separate ways, and how this this loss to Sevilla is the first result in a long time that’s truly hurt because it was so entertaining and felt great to be in a European semifinal again.

Thoughts on what went wrong and what went right for Juventus in Thursday’s loss to Sevilla.

In a rare state of affairs, there isn’t a whole lot to pin on Max Allegri. Maybe in the first leg, but not the second leg in which Juve’s manager didn’t get much of anything wrong.

The positives to come out of Thursday’s loss: the performances of the youngsters like Nicolo Fagioli (before he got injured) and Samuel Iling-Junior, the latter who has truly impressed in recent weeks since getting a major uptick in playing time.

What a second straight season without a trophy means for Juventus and the guy who manages the team.

Twitter question of the week — where the podcast crew stand on the #AllegriOut train and how things might have changed (if at all) since the start of the 2022-23 season.

You can listen to Episode 150 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast here:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks to drop every Monday afternoon/evening for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please subscribe to the show and give us a nice rating and review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.