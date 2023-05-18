Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Sevilla

They’ve dubbed it on Juventus’ social media channels as “The Battle for Budapest.”

No matter what you want to call it, we will know a few hours from now if Juve will play for silverware this season or if Max Allegri 2.0 will see a second consecutive season come and go with no trophies being added to the collection of achievements at the J Museum.

Juventus and Europa League specialists Sevilla are tied 1-1 on aggregate after last week’s first leg in Turin. Now, the stage shifts over to Spain where the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan is expected to be absolutely rockin’ as they hope to provide a heavy hometown boost for a Sevilla side that could very well have the chance to play for their fifth Europa League title in the 21st century alone.

Allegri’s squad, which last played in a European final in 2017, has only a couple of players on the roster from the last time they headed over to Seville for a big-time European matchup. This time around, Allegri’s hope is that his team can get the job done away from home during a season in which scoring goals and getting results when playing away from Turin hasn’t exactly been as easy as one might expect for a club like Juventus.

But to get to the Europa League final, Juve will have to shed those struggles because the only way that they get there is to win and only win. That’s it. Just win.

Hopefully Juventus can win. The last team that faced Sevilla in the Europa League couldn’t do that when they played in Seville. Maybe Juve can do better than Manchester United did. Because if it’s the same result — i.e. a loss! — then it will be a tough flight home back to Turin for a whole lot of those players.

MATCH INFO

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Where: Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville, Spain.

Official kickoff time: 9 p.m. local time in Spain, Italy and around Europe, 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 3 p.m. Eastern time, 12 p.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Iling-Junior; Di Maria; Kean.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Alex Sandro, Rugani, Barbieri, Kostić, Miretti, Paredes, Chiesa, Vlahović, Milik.

Sevilla starting XI (4-3-2-1): Bounou; Jesus Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Acuña; Fernando, Torres, Rakitic; Ocampos, Bryan Gil; En-Nesyri.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TUDN USA, UniMás (United States); BT Sport 2 (United Kingdom); Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, RAI Uno (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN app, Univision NOW (United States); DAZN (Canada); BTSport.com, BT Sport app (United Kingdom); DAZN, Sky Go Italia, RAI Play, NOW TV (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here