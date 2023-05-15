Allegri: Juventus will do everything possible to win against Sevilla

Juventus beat Cremonese comfortably to put them three points clear of Inter Milan in third place with just three rounds in the league campaign to play. Goals from Nicolo Fagioli and Gleison Bremer ensured the win though speaking after the game coach Massimiliano Allegri seemed to indicate that he expected the Federal Court of Appeal to cut nine points of Juve’s total this season.

“We need to consolidate second place on the pitch.”

Snake-bitten midfielder Paul Pogba appeared to have picked up a new issue unrelated to his knee ailment.

“We are all disappointed, especially as he was doing very well. It’s sad as he made so many sacrifices to recover, now has to stop again after feeling that pain in the quadricep. “Paul is a grown man, he has broad shoulders and can get over this too. It’s only natural there are risks after barely playing for a year and when making the first start, that is going to increase the probability of getting hurt. He was doing well, we are sad, but will wait for him.”

Juve’s next game will be a difficult tie away in Spain when they travel to Sevilla after a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

“Seasons do not depend on a single match. We will face a team that has won six Europa League trophies, we’ll do everything possible to win and also to remain second in the Serie A table. “It was not an easy match, as Cremonese defended well, though we should’ve moved the ball around quicker and we did that better in the second half.”

Had the coach already penciled in his stating lineup for Sevilla?

“I have not thought of anything, I will decide at the last minute. When we leave on Wednesday, I will have clearer ideas on everyone’s condition. “Sevilla are on home turf and it won’t be easy, so we must stay calm, clear-headed and focused. We had started quite well in the first leg, then the goal destabilised us and it took us a while to recover. In the second half, Sevilla lost intensity and we stepped it up, creating numerous chances, so that could all happen again in the next match.”

Juve have now gotten key goals in the second half for the third consecutive game.

“It means the team is doing better physically, as we saw more intensity and above all the vertical passes in the second half.”

This will be the third straight season now that the Bianconeri are not part of the Scudetto race, will that change next season?