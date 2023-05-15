The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 149: Juve has all to play for in the Europa League

After 90 minutes, Juventus and Sevilla are all square.

It was a Thursday night of Europa League semifinal football that was very different from the first half to the second. It took a Federico Gatti stoppage-time goal to pull Juventus even and give the Bianconeri a shot to advance to their first European final in nearly a decade.

So now as Juve get ready to head over to Spain and relive some old memories for those who are still on the roster from the squad that went to Seville, there’s very much some hope of getting to the final in Budapest and actually playing for silverware this season.

How are we feeling about it?

Welllllllllll. That’s what we get into on this week’s pod.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including how much injuries really do suck, how it feels to be on the other end of a Max Allegri banana peel moment and face a team that comes out guns blazing and then throttles down to protect a lead, and how Max Allegri continues to display how his style of play is very much not conducive to consistent success.

Thoughts on Juventus’ draw with Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals.

What needs to change for Juventus entering Thursday night’s second leg in Seville.

Thoughts on Sunday’s win over Cremonese that marked Juve’s third straight victory in Serie A and allowed them to get some breathing room between fifth-place Milan. (Which is important because there are still off-field matters to be determined.)

Twitter questions — including what might be wrong with Juventus’ strikers, what to do with Dusan Vlahovic this summer, how might the midfield needs be addressed this summer and what the heck is there to do about VAR and semi-automated technology these days.

You can listen to Episode 149 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast here:

