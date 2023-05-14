Juventus 2 - Cremonese 0: Initial reaction and random observations

For all of the possession Juventus had in the first half of Sunday night’s game against Cremonese — and there sure was a lot of it — the same old problems with the attack range true. Cremonese dropped everybody deep, Juventus did a whole lot of passing the ball around, but when it came to actually coming close to scoring goals, there wasn’t much of that whatsoever.

In total, Juve had 77 percent possession in the opening 45 minutes, but all of two shots on target to show for it — a sign that something, desperately, needed to change.

Thankfully, there were a couple of young Italians there to do just that.

Nicolo Fagioli scored one of the best goals you’ll see from a Juventus player this season, sending a right-footed rocket past Marco Carnesecchi after some nifty dribbling from Federico Chiesa to break the scoreless deadlock and propel his current side past his old side in a 2-0 win at Allianz Stadium. Throw in a Bremer goal late in the second half and you get Juventus averting any sort of disaster when it comes to dropping points to a team that now looks more and more like it’s about to get relegated to Serie B.

Maybe the three points earned Sunday won’t take away the sad that comes with another Paul Pogba injury in a season full of them, but at least it’s three points and not something less than that and we’re left to talk about what Juventus didn’t do compared to what they did.

Sure, this performance was nothing special. It was a lot of possession with not a whole lot of end product outside of the goals from Fagioli and Bremer. And even then, despite Cremonese looking completely forgettable the few times they actually got forward into the final third, it’s not like the game was totally put away until Bremer’s latest big header off a corner kick.

So, yeah. It wasn’t a nerve-wrecking 1-0 Juventus lead like we’ve seen in a whole lot of games this season. But it was still a 1-0 Juventus lead in which one mistake, one error at the back, would have cost them and potentially put the win that gave them sole possession of second place in the Serie A table back at risk.

Basically what I’m trying to say is that I’m glad Juventus got the win because I was rather worried that this was going to be the classic game in between Europa League games in which there are points dropped thanks to a terrible performance. And while the performance wasn’t great overall, Juve did enough to get the job done and now switch the focus back over to Sevilla and the trip to Spain in a couple of days.

It wasn’t Inter running past Sassuolo. It, thankfully, wasn’t AC Milan getting squashed by Spezia. It was more good than bad for the simple matter of Juventus won the dang game. And at this point in the season, I’d rather Juve do that ahead of a big European tie rather than, say, what Milan went out and did against a relegation battler.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS