Allegri: Juventus cannot look past Cremonese

Juventus take on 19th place Cremonese today in Turin with an opportunity to stretch their lead in second place after most of their closest rivals faltered on Saturday. Lazio drew at home to Lecce, AC Milan were beaten away at Spezia, Atalanta lost at Salernitana and Inter Milan won at home to Sassuolo.

Speaking ahead of the Sunday’s game, coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke about the improvement in Cremonese’s fortunes in the second half of the season.

“Davide Ballardini is doing an excellent job, Cremonese would be safe in the second part of the season. These are the most dangerous games. “We can’t talk earlier, otherwise, we hurt ourselves. Thursday’s match is as important as tomorrow’s.”

Allegri will have to make some changes with Leonardo Bonucci injured and set to miss the game this weekend.

“Mattia Perin will play, Gleison Bremer is fit, Rabiot has trained separately like all those who played on Thursday, but he will be there. “We can’t think about Thursday, tomorrow is the most important game and we have to beat Cremonese. “[Leonardo Bonucci] He reached a historic milestone the other night, he deserved these 500 appearances. Unfortunately, he’s had some injuries, but he’s always been there. Credit to him. We hope he can return as quickly as possible, the prognosis is 20 days out.”

Paul Pogba is looking better and better in his short cameo appearances.

“He is improving, he played well for 25 minutes. “He needs to play more games to get back in shape, he can be decisive in the final third and we’ve often spoken about it. The most important thing now is that he’s available. With games every three days, it’s difficult to recover and play an entire match.”

What is the feeling in the Juventus squad, especially after the exit from the Coppa Italia?

“We’re in an excellent mood, even more after the goal against Sevilla. We must remain in the top four in Serie A and defend the second place. We’ve fulfilled our duties on the pitch, what happens outside should not concern us.”

Napoli’s Giuntoioli is looking most likely to take over the sporting director at Vinnovo.