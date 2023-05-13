OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Juventus unveil new home kit, summer U.S. tour plans

It’s become the norm in recent years for the final few weeks of the current season to involve things that involve the beginnings of the next season. For Juventus, that means debuting the new home kit for the 2023-24 season as well as revealing their on-field plans for the first part of the summer.

Friday became the day in which we officially saw what Juventus players will be wearing the majority of the time next season. With its trademark stripes — although, like in 2020-21 and this season, the stripes aren’t totally the straight lines we’re used to — and a new presence of yellow, the new Juventus kit will debut during Sunday’s home fixture against Cremonese.

Black, white, and yellow. Shaped from heritage, ready for the future ⚪⚫️



Introducing the new Juventus x @adidasfootball 23/24 home kit. Get yours now! pic.twitter.com/E0PtqkBd5P — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 12, 2023

With this season’s stripes taking its cue from the triangles on Allianz Stadium to celebrate 10 years of the stadium being open, the 2023-24 kit’s stripes are very much an homage to the black and white stripes that zebras have.

The biggest differences between next season’s home kit and what we’ve seen the last few years is the very noticeable presence of yellow around the Jeep sponsor, the Juve and adidas logos and the piping as well as the black block on the back where the name and numbers are.

The shorts will be black with yellow piping and numbering.

“Both versions of the new jersey are made with 100% recycled polyester, continuing adidas’ ongoing commitment to help end plastic waste,” Juventus’ announcement stated.

Juventus coming to the U.S. once again

For the second straight summer, Juve will spend a good chunk of their preseason preparations in the United States. And just like 12 months ago, they will spend much of that time stateside in the Pacific time zone.

(It is the best time zone, really, but I might be biased.)

(OK, I am biased.)

Juventus’ three-game slate in the United States is as follows:

July 22: Juventus vs Barcelona in Santa Clara, Calif., Levi’s Stadium July 27: Juventus vs Milan in Los Angeles, Dignity Health Stadium August 2: Juventus vs Real Madrid in Orlando, Fla., Camping World Stadium

Much like last preseason when they first flew into Las Vegas before heading to California, Los Angeles is expected to be the team’s base for much of the U.S. tour. Last summer, Juve trained at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, giving them a chance to be visited by some old friends like Alessandro Del Piero and Giorgio Chiellini.

This will again be part of the Soccer Champions Tour, with Juventus part of a six-team field that also includes Barcelona, Milan, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United.