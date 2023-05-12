Juventus 1 - Sevilla 1: Initial reaction and random observations

With one thunderous header right in front of the goal line, Federico Gatti drastically changed the potential for a Juventus run to the Europa League final.

Yes ... Federico Gatti. A defender. Who didn’t even start Thursday night’s game.

But there was Gatti, At the death. To bail his team out.

It could have been set up for a big-time uphill battle heading into next week’s second leg of the Europa League semifinals against Sevilla in Spain. Instead, thanks to some ping-pong-styled headers in the box and Gatti’s goal in the 97th minute right before the final whistle, Juventus were able to pull out a 1-1 draw against Sevilla on Thursday night and head into next Thursday’s second leg with all to play for.

Something tells me that Arek Milik is OK with the Big Cat stepping in front of him to get the goal and the headlines. Arek seems like a nice guy, a team guy and one that would be OK with the goal being scored by somebody else because it meant something better for the team as a whole.

Let’s just be happy they scored that goal, folks. Because, oh man, was it not looking great for a good amount of time Thursday night.

Even with the second-half changes made by Max Allegri to try and change things for the better, Juventus were sitting on just one shot on goal for the entire night until Gatti’s game-tying goal doubled that amount. Things were rough, and even with added creativity in Federico Chiesa and Samuel Iling-Junior, Juventus were truly struggling to test Sevilla goalkeeper Bono. There were plenty of almost moments. But there were also plenty of moments in which Juve did a few things right only to lose the ball before it went into the box or saw a cross fail to reach its intended target.

It was frustrating.

You could see that frustration mounting, too.

In a way, Sevilla tried to pull an Allegri and defended a 1-0 lead by dropping numbers and trying to hit Juventus on the counter as the second half went on. The visitors recorded just one shot in the entirety of the second half, and you’d be hard-pressed to really remember much of it. The second half — as well as after Sevilla took the head midway through the opening 45 minutes — was turning out to be what Juventus couldn’t do against Sevilla rather than truly making the opposition pay.

Then came Fred Cats.

And that one header certainly changed things.

The whole theme of what this post was going to be about right up until Gatti’s goal was how a team that truly struggles to score goals away from home was going to go to Spain needing to win and score at least two goals to make the Europa League final. I don’t know about you guys, but that was something that didn’t feel me with a whole lot of optimism based on how this team has played away from home all season.

But thanks to tying things up right at the death — and the away goals rule going by the wayside — there’s now some sort of hope that Juventus can actually get this done and advance to the Europa League final in Budapest. Maybe it’s not a huge amount of hope knowing that trying to win in Seville won’t be easy at all, but it’s definitely a little more hope than if this had ended as a 1-0 loss.

At the end of the day, a little bit of hope is better than no hope at all, right?

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS