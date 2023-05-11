Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Sevilla

Here we go again.

It’s a big Europa League night in Turin.

Just like the last three rounds of Juventus’ Europa League adventure as a result of getting dumped out of the Champions League group stage, things will start in front of the hometown crowd in Turin. In the first leg of the Europa League semifinals tonight, Juventus will face the specialists of the Europa League, Sevilla, who is in the midst of an impressive run under their new manager after spending a good amount of the 2022-23 season around the relegation zone in La Liga.

While clearly not for as long of amount of time, now we get to see if Juventus’ positive start to the month of May can be transferred over to the European stage after wins against Lecce and Atalanta.

So what’s it going to be, Juve?

Just like in the previous Europa League rounds, with the first leg being at home, this is the chance to get an upper-hand before heading off on a jet plane and head off out of the country. Juve’s yet to lose any of those previous first legs in the Europa League, so it might be a good idea to keep that streak going knowing full well what Sevilla was able to do in the second leg of the quarterfinals against Manchester United.

So here goes nothin’, folks.

Let’s see if Juventus can keep this Europa League run of positive results going.

MATCH INFO

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 9 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 3 p.m. Eastern time, 12 p.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria, Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Gatti, Rugani, Pogba, Paredes, Fagioli, Chiesa, Milik, Kean, Soulé, Iling-Junior.

Sevilla starting XI (4-2-3-1): Bono; Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Acuña; Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, O. Torres, Gil; En-Nesyri.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TUDN USA (United States); BT Sport 2 (United Kingdom); Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, RAI Uno (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN app (United States); DAZN (Canada); BTSport.com, BT Sport app (United Kingdom); DAZN, Sky Go Italia, RAI Play, NOW TV (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.