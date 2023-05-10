How should Juventus line up in the first leg of the Europa League semis vs. Sevilla?

There is something very different about the Juventus roster enter the first leg of the Europa League semifinal matchup against Sevilla in Turin on Thursday night.

Can you guess what it is?

We’ll play the “Jeopardy!” music while you think about it for a couple of seconds.

OK, let’s throw the answer out here: Just like we saw over the weekend when Juventus headed to Bergamo to face Atalanta, Max Allegri will have nearly all of his squad available for selection. Like, almost all of it. The only two players who are going to miss out will be the recently operated on Mattia De Sciglio and the forever-injured Kaio Jorge, who isn’t even on the Europa League squad list to begin with.

That means that the options are aplenty for Mr. Allegri going into his first European semifinal since 2017.

So how do you think things should look like when the starting lineup is announced an hour or so before kickoff on Thursday night?

At the very least, Allegri has plenty of options to choose from, with some of his top players having started from the bench on Sunday afternoon and had most of the day off against Atalanta.

Do you go 3-4-3 with Federico Chiesa and Angel Di Maria flanking Dusan Vlahovic? Do you go 4-3-3 with the same kind of idea up front but with a little more presence in central midfield? Who starts between Federico Gatti and Alex Sandro if it’s a three-man backline that already involves Danilo and Bremer?

There are questions to ask. There are certainly questions to answer, too.

With so many options when it comes to the starting lineup, there’s bound to be at least some sort of firepower available to Allegri off the bench in the second half if his team is in need of a jolt or simply some freshening up.

That’s something that we haven’t been able to say much this season. So I guess we might as well enjoy it while it’s actually a possibility, right? Exactly right, my friends.