Allegri: Juventus going through most difficult phase of the season

Juventus failed to take advantage of Lazio’s loss to Inter Milan and instead of leapfrogging above them with a win, they had to come from behind away at Bologna to remain in third place, a point behind the Romans.

A penalty by former player Riccardo Orsolini saw the hosts go ahead, but given a penalty to try to level the game, Arkadiusz Milik made a complete fool of himself and saw his attempt saved.

The Polish striker did make up for his blunder in the second half with a coolly-slotted home shot from within the box to make it 1-1, and both sides had their chances to take all three points but were foiled by horrible finishing or inspired goalkeeping.

Speaking after the game coach Massimiliano Allegri was relieved to get a point with Juve still winless in four league games.

“A week ago, we’d have certainly lost a match like this, so let’s look on the positive side and what we need to improve. “It’s true, we waste a lot of chances, for example Soule didn’t have the patience to wait for the ball to come down. These are kids with a dozen Serie A games under their belts, they want to shake up the world and that’s just down to inexperience. “We have closed up a point from Lazio and keep the advantage over the chasing pack.”

Both Samuel Iling Junior and Matias Soule sparked the team with substitute appearances while Nicolo Fagioli’s frustrating run continued with the midfielder missing two big chances in the first half.

“They have quality, but you have to accept with young players there will be a few mistakes. We were so eager to win and didn’t manage it, but we picked up points again after three rounds without any.”

Milik had never taken a penalty in the Italian league before and based on that run-up we now know why.

“I think there are moments when you have to hit a penalty hard. Pick a corner and hit it. These are moments that are too important for the game, while Skorupski is also his friend and Poland teammate, so they know each other.”

The Bianconeri continue to play counter-attacking football with a personnel set that doesn’t quite match that endeavor.

“Considering the characteristics of the players at our disposal, we cannot have too much of a high press. We used up a lot of energy in the first half, so the substitutions brought fresh energy. Moving the ball quickly is not the same as moving it hastily.”

Allegri is still using Federico Chiesa in a number of different positions, how is he handling the expectations?

“Chiesa is doing better physically, he did well today. Federico is a player without a position. He is a forward who is sometimes on the left, sometimes in the centre, you have to hope he can take men on and make the difference. Federico is difficult to cage, so those alongside him must be smart to make the right runs.”

Ahead of the game, the club’s Chief Financial Officer Francesco Calvo told DAZN that Allegri’s position was secure and that all was on track on the four-year project. The coach reiterated that he is happy to stay here.