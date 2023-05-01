The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 147: Good riddance to an awful month of April

Juventus closed its April gauntlet in the kind of way that left a whole lot to be desired.

There’s one less trophy to try and win. There’s more points being dropped. And, maybe most important of all, the overall product that Juve manager Max Allegri is throwing out there is leaving a whole lot to be desired (and producing a whole lot of frustrating moments).

Maybe it was expected knowing how much football they’ve played this month and in the entirety of the 2023 calendar year.

Or maybe there’s something else to blame for things not improving much at all despite the fact that Juve’s roster is about as healthy as its been in months.

Let’s investigate, shall we?

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including how the hopping and the jumping on penalties is just becoming very tiresome and how continuing to use players like Federico Chiesa out of their best position has also become very tiresome.

The Coppa Italia semifinal at the San Siro was very, very bad.

Where Max Allegri got it very, very wrong against Inter and how it played right into the hands of Simone Inzaghi.

Things were improved against Bologna over the weekend, but Juventus still dropped points. It was a game Juve should have won, but their finishing in front of goal was not very good — at all.

Twitter questions — including if we were upset about Juve not totally pushing for a second goal against Bologna after tying up the game, what the “project” at Juventus would look like by the end of the 2023-24 season if Max Allegri stays around, if starting at Twitter is better than watching Juventus these days, if any Juve players have embraced the city of Turin like Federico Bernardeschi has embraced Toronto and if there can just be a collective hug for Juventus fans after the last few months.

You can listen to Episode 147 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast here:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks to drop every Monday afternoon/evening for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please subscribe to the show and give us a nice rating and review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.