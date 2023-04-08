Juventus 1 - Lazio 2: Initial reaction and random observations

With the way Juventus set things up Saturday night in Rome, the margins were going to be extremely thin from the start. That is usually the case with a Max Allegri-coached squad, but it seemed even more of the case against Lazio — which was somewhat ironic considering Allegri himself was back in Turin watching from home due to the flu.

One mistake, one missed scoring chance in just the handful that you were likely to generate, anything that worked against would be magnified just that much more because it’s more about preventing the opponent from doing their thing rather than forcing the issue.

And just like in their trip to the Italian capital five weeks ago, one moment of magic — with a little help from some sub-par defending — ended up being the difference against Juventus.

Former Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri got his first-ever win over Juventus since leaving the club 3 1⁄ 2 years ago after his Scudetto-winning season, with Mattia Zaccagni’s second-half strike off a filthy Luis Alberto backheel giving his team an eventual 2-1 win over the Bianconeri at the Stadio Olimpico. The win by Lazio prevented Juventus from moving a point within sixth-place Atalanta and a European spot. Only to add to that, Juve couldn’t take advantage of three of the four teams directly in front of them in the standings — Atalanta, AC Milan and Inter — all dropping points this weekend.

Instead of making the race for Europe even tighter despite the 15-point penalty, Juventus managed to allow Lazio to solidify their place in second place. (And even with the penalty not being in place this win would have put Lazio into second place with nine games to go.)

For a lot of this game, it was a slog. It really, really was. Juve’s low block seemed even more extreme, and it didn’t just feel like Lazio was dominating possession because they actually were doing just that. There were a few minutes midway through the first half in which Lazio had seen 70 percent of the ball thus far, and Juventus was dropping so deep you were starting to think the only way Dusan Vlahovic was going to see the ball was if he was trying to clear a Lazio cross.

So what if I told you that, after it was all said and done, Juventus and Lazio finished even in possession and that it was Allegri’s squad — yes, I know, it was technically Marco Landucci’s squad on this night — that outshot the Team Sarri 11-9 overall.

Because that happened.

The problem was that so much of that offense and drive forward came after Zaccagni’s goal gave Lazio the lead again rather than right after Juventus tied the game through Adrien Rabiot on one of the uglier goals of the season. The formation changed, the likes of Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa were in familiar wide roles where they could make things happen in the attacking third and try to work some magic of their own.

They had their chances, but they just couldn’t convert them.

Even with the increased amount of shots from Juventus, Lazio keeper Ivan Provadel had to make just two more saves after the craziness that came with Rabiot’s goal.

It all proved rather costly and meant that Juve will now have to get some more help and try to get back on track in the league on short rest at the Mapei following some Thursday night Europa League action. Sounds ... great!

