Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Lazio

For the second time in five weeks, Juventus has made the trip over to Rome in anticipation of taking to the Stadio Olimpico turf. The same Olimpico in which there have been plenty of good moments over the years, but also a place in which some tough results have been seen.

That first time in the Italian capital this season didn’t go so well.

The second time is one that takes place tonight and has the potential to get Juventus even closer to the top four — 15-point penalty and all — if things happen to fall right.

It’s a matchup between the team that is currently in second place in Serie A and the team that would be in second place if not for the 15-point penalty that hears its appeal in a couple of weeks. On this night, though, Juve’s chance is clear — you win and you’re a mere point away from sixth place and even closer to the top four.

That sounds good, doesn’t it? (Yes, 15-point penalty be dammed.)

Both teams enter this night on good form. Lazio are alone in second place and looking to secure a Champions League place no matter what the state of Juventus’ points penalty that would drop everybody outside of Napoli down a notch ends up being. Juve has won almost every one of their games since the points penalty was handed down, allowing them to quickly move up from mid-table to on the brink of breaking back into the top six.

A win on this night and they’re one step closer. And with the way things are with the teams in front of them, if Juve just keeps doing what they’re doing and that will happen no matter if their appeal is successful or not.

MATCH INFO

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani, Miretti, Paredes, Chiesa, Milik, Soulé.

Lazio starting XI (4-3-3): Provedel; Marusic, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: CBS Sports Network (United States); TLN (Canada); BT Sport 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); BTSport.com, BT Sport App (United Kingdom); DAZN, SKY Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven't already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.