Coppa Italia Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Inter Milan

It’s another big night for the first leg of a knockout round tie in Turin. We’ve been having a lot of those in recent weeks, and this one just so happens to come against a team that we don’t like one bit.

Nope.

Hate them.

Absolutely hate them.

Just like we saw a couple of weeks ago in Milan, Juventus and Inter will share the field once again. Based on how that went and how the final moments developed before the two teams left the field for good that night before the international break, neither of these teams will be happy to see the other one. That came in Serie A. This one, however, will be in the semifinals of the Coppa Italia, with Inter trying to do what they weren’t able to do in their first visit to Turin this season — and that’s actually win.

Ah, should be fun, right?

Having the first leg of this semifinal tie in Turin is the same situation in which Juve have seen come their way in their first two Europa League rounds. You hope to build the advantage here at home so that you can go to the opponent’s home stadium, in this case the same San Siro where you won a couple of weeks ago, and do whatever you can not to see that aggregate lead go away.

Juve got the job done those previous two times. Let’s see if they can do that once again on this night where the opponent is a little more despised compared to Nantes and Freiburg.

MATCH INFO

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 9 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 3 p.m. Eastern time, 12 p.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-1-1): Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Szczęsny, Pinsoglio, De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Rugani, Miretti, Paredes, Barrenechea, Chiesa, Milik, Kean, Soulé, Iling-Junior.

Inter Milan starting XI (3-5-2): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: Canale 5 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); Viaplay UK (United Kingdom); Mediaset Infinity (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here,