The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 143: Taking positives out of a drab Juve win

Juventus’ 1-0 win over Hellas Verona on Saturday night was one that we’ve seen a lot of so far this season — the overall team performance was not all that great at all.

Chalk it up to a rotated squad, a team that was just back from an international break or playing down to the opponent — whatever you want. You’re free to do so. But because of Juventus grinding out another 1-0 win over a team that is in the relegation zone, we decided to do things a little different on the podcast this week.

Instead of talking about the team as a whole, we decided to talk about a few players.

It was fun. We enjoyed it.

And rather than lament Juventus not playing all that well again because nobody really wants that, we changed things up a little bit. That’s good right? We like to keep you all on your toes.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including Dusan Vlahovic and his tendency to fall into complaining to the refs very easily, and how Mattia De Sciglio is still very much there and getting playing time and not exactly anything of note to the table.

Because Juventus’ win over Hellas Verona was quite forgettable in terms of the overall performance, we decided to something a little different this week. That involves spotlighting a few players who we feel like are playing quite well right now.

First up, it’s Manuel Locatelli!

Next up, it’s Federico Gatti!

Twitter questions — including if Federico Gatti has done enough to get more “big game” starts going forward this season and where we want the biggest core of Italians to be when it comes to a positional group.

You can listen to Episode 143 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast here:

