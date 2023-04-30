Juventus 1 - Bologna 1: Initial reaction and random observations

For the second straight weekend, Juventus took the field knowing that a win over the opposition would see them jump up into second place after Lazio lost a few hours beforehand.

But for the second straight weekend, that opportunity was not taken advantage and Juve remain in the same exact position in the standings in which they entered the day.

There was a point gained Lazio, sure, but it was a Sunday night full of wasted opportunities on the field at the Renato Dall’Ara. The overall performance was improved over what we saw the last time Juventus took the field — honestly, it couldn’t have gotten much worse! — but a month full of dropped points was closed out with a 1-1 draw with Bologna in which Arek Milik scored the game-tying goal in the second half but also missed a first-half penalty that was truly one of the was PK attempts you will see from a Juve player.

Juventus created the scoring chances. This is because the xG confirms what my eyes saw.

But for as good as some of those scoring chances were, the opposite can be said about Juventus’ ability to put away those shots. It was not pretty in front of goal at all. You know, the kind of showing in front of goal that has you wondering how much work in front of goal they actually do in training.

It didn’t matter if it was the little Milik jump on his penalty attempt or Samuel Iling-Junior and Matias Soulé both blasting well over the crossbar on golden opportunities in the second half, the finishing just wasn’t there. (Which is kinda ironic considering arguably the toughest shot attempt of the night ended up being the one in which Milik tied the game. This game ... it sure is confusing sometimes.)

It also didn’t help that on two of Juventus’ best scoring chances, Bologna keeper Łukasz Skorupski turned into prime Gigi Buffon and made two great point-blank saves on Nicolo Fagioli. Maybe we should have known then it would be one of those nights in front of goal.

No matter how you spin it, this was more Juventus being unable to finish the multitude of scoring chances they had rather than what we saw a few nights earlier against Inter in the Coppa Italia. That was just Juventus playing absolutely terrible in about every imaginable way possible. This was Juventus being able to actually create something in the final third, but they couldn’t covert anything from open play.

And so we wait another game for Juventus to score more than one goal.

For a team like this with the talent they have in attack, that shouldn’t be an issue.

But for the better part of the last few months, it is. If it’s not the manager pulling fully on the emergency brake, then you have nights like this one in which they create plenty but just can’t convert when they need to. That’s the most frustrating part — and especially so when the chance to get back into second place is completely wasted once again.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS