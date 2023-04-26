Coppa Italia Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Inter Milan

Well, here goes nothing, folks.

In a couple of hours, we will know whether or not Juventus is a Coppa Italia finalist or if their only hopes of winning a trophy will lie with the Europa League.

There could be 90 minutes plus stoppages of game time at the San Siro tonight. There could be extra time depending on how those first 90 minutes go against Inter in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals. Right now, who knows what would be the better situation. No matter what, though, the only thing we truly know in terms of what needs to happen is very easy to figure out:

With how the first leg went and how the two teams are even 1-1 on the aggregate scoreline, the only way that Juventus gets to the Coppa Italia final against either Fiorentina or Cremonese is to win.

Just beat Inter. That’s it. That’s all you need to do.

Now, that’s easy for yours truly to say. I’m not the going out there and actually trying to do it. As we’ve come to see this season, Inter have been quite impressive in their cup ties, most notably making the Champions League semifinal where they will meet arch-rival AC Milan. Juventus’ cup ties in the new year haven’t been as impressive, but a run to the Europa League semifinals is something they can fall back on when it comes to success in what is taking place at the San Siro tonight.

Maybe the Juventus we saw against Sporting will show itself again less than a week after the successful second leg in Portugal. Or maybe the Juve we’ve seen for a good portion of the post-international break run of games will show its face — which, as you might guess, is going to make advancing to the Coppa Italia final a little ... tough.

No matter, it’s time to see what happens in Milan against that team in black and blue. Let’s hope there’s not too many reasons to feel the urge to throw things.

MATCH INFO

When: Wednesday, April 25, 2023.

Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 9 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 3 p.m. Eastern time, 12 p.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Perin; Bremer, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; De Sciglio, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Di Maria.

Juventus bench: Szczęsny, Pinsoglio, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Pogba, Paredes, Fagioli, Milik, Soulé, Iling-Junior.

Inter Milan starting XI (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Dzeko.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: Viaplay Sports 1 (United Kingdom); Canale 5 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); Viaplay UK (United Kingdom); Mediaset Infinity (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.