The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 146: Juve get their points back, but lose again in Serie A

That certainly was an eventful week, wasn’t it?

It had a little bit of everything — off-field drama, on-the-field drama, Juventus winning a two-legged tie in Europe, Juventus losing a big Serie A matchup and what felt like just about everything in between.

That’s just because it was quite the eventful week, folks!

That made for quite a bit to talk about on this week’s podcast episode. We felt like this made up for all of those weeks when there wasn’t much to talk about whatsoever. (Or, you know, when we first started this thing when there was actually no games at all going on because Italy and the rest of Europe was on lockdown three years ago.)

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including how Napoli has the championship luck on their side like Juve had for the better part of the 2010s when they were on the Scudetto streak, how Max Allegri deserves credit for going against the perception of himself and giving a handful of young players a chance, and how it’s impossible to not feel so bad for the group of Juventus’ forwards.

Juventus got their 15 points back as their appeal to CONI was successful and their points penalty was temporarily overturned. All of this came about two hours before kickoff against Sporting in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.

All of a couple of hours after the 15-point penalty appeal decision, Juve went out and took the field against Sporting and advanced to the Europa League semifinals.

The week concluded with Juventus falling to soon-to-be Serie A champions Napoli at the Allianz Stadium on a night in which they could have snatch-and-grabbed their way to three points but saw VAR be the ultimate enemy again.

Twitter questions — including just how washed Juan Cuadrado appears to be and why Angel Di Maria has suddenly cooled off form-wise.

