OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Juventus win appeal, get 15 points back pending new trial

On a Thursday in mid-April in which there was a whole lot riding on it both on and off the field, Juventus got its first bit of good news before even arriving Estádio José Alvalade.

The The Collegio di Garanzia announced Thursday night — and just a couple of hours before the vital Europa League quarterfinal tie against Sporting in Portugal — that Juventus’ appeal of the FIGC’s 15-point penalty from January has been successful. At least temporarily, that is. That means that Juve will get their 15 points back for now, but will see a new trial at the Federal Court of Appeal take place at some point in the near future. But considering that it could be a month or stretch into the summer (or even next season), Juventus will continue to play with some sense of uncertainty over their heads.

The successful appeal sees Juventus jump back into third place of 59 points, three points ahead of fourth-place Roma. Juve getting their 15 points back also means that both of the Milan clubs — who will meet in the Champions League semifinals — are now suddenly out of the Champions League spots for next season.

So, here’s the look of the new (correct?) Serie A table:

La #Juventus vince il ricorso e si riprende i 15 punti conquistati sul campo. La squadra di Massimiliano #Allegri, dunque, sale a quota 59 superando in un colpo solo #Atalanta, #Inter, #Milan e #Roma e piazzandosi a due lunghezze di distanza dalla #Lazio seconda. pic.twitter.com/FHk8q7qqEc — Tuttosport (@tuttosport) April 20, 2023

Former Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved and other lesser-known former board of directors members saw their bans cleared. However, the same can’t be said for former Juve president Andrea Agnelli and Director of Football Fabio Paratici, who both saw their appeals rejected by CONI.

Check back for more as this story develops.