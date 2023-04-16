Juventus 0 - Sassuolo 1: Initial reaction and random observations

For the second weekend in a row, Juventus had the chance to close the gap on those who sit in front of them in the Serie A table and knew of that very fact a good amount of hours before taking the field.

And for the second weekend in a row, Juve fell flat on their face.

With those in front of them dropping points all throughout the Saturday slate of games and the team right in front of them set to face Serie A’s most in-form team Monday night, Juventus’ chance was simple — close the gap. But just like what we saw last weekend in Rome, Max Allegri’s squad couldn’t do much of anything right and only showed a desire to actually play some semblance of football until falling behind, with Sassuolo handing Juventus its second straight defeat, 1-0 at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday evening.

Rather than move closer to the top four and at least keep pace with sixth-place Atalanta, Juventus stumbled and fumbled another opportunity given to them on a silver platter. And this time around, it’s not like they were beaten by a team that’s close to the top of the table. Nope, this weekend it came against a Sassuolo side that, while showing improved form over the last month, is far from the kind of team that Juve should be struggling to do much of anything right against.

But, they did.

I get that the Thursday-Sunday Europa League grind is not an easy one. That’s especially true at this stage of the game as Juve try to get to the UEL semifinals and are just three days out from a very difficult opening leg against Sporting.

With that said, I want to ask a question: Would you rather Juventus come out strong and try to put things away early and cruise to the finish line knowing what went on a few days ago and what’s to come in Portugal on Thursday night, or do you prefer Juve falling behind and then trying to scramble to even pull level with Sassuolo like what happened on this day?

I know which one I wanted to see happen. I’m guessing I’m not nearly alone in that camp.

Yet here we are again. Instead of being proactive and taking the game to a Sassuolo side that has struggled to consistently score for much of the season and had their best player out injured and hanging in the stands with his family, Juve were the ones who were passive and nowhere close to trying to control the game.

When Sassuolo scored, it wasn’t surprising. Nicolo Fagioli’s botched clearance attempt certainly helped, but it was the capper to a 10-minute stretch in which Mattia Perin was called into a couple of big-time saves and Federico Gatti had to clear another shot off the line. It was coming — and to see Sassuolo get the 1-0 lead was about as predictable as it gets.

I guess you could say the same for Juventus’ reaction.

That’s mainly because that was the first time all game in which Allegri’s squad showed a sense of urgency that you would have wanted to see from the opening whistle. But outside having forcing a Perin-like save out of Andrea Consigli — who just last week was the goat in Sassuolo’s loss to Hellas Verona — it’s not like the Sassuolo goal was being peppered.

Consigli, just like Perin, finished with three saves.

This is what this team is. This is who Allegri is. Nothing is suddenly going to change. This is how they play, this is how he approaches games and the tactics are what they are. Scared money don’t make money, and Allegri’s unwillingness to change from the norm of his second stint as Juventus manager will be one of the biggest sticking points for as long as he’s screaming on the sideline.

But like we’ve said many times this season, Juve has just gone out and dropped points against a team that they have no business dropping points against. That’s the worst part of it all, and that is why this team continues to just frustrate the hell out of you a good amount of the time.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS